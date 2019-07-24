In the U.S., China’s economic slowdown starts to bite

Caterpillar has dumped some bad news on investors: Tariffs and an economic slowdown in China dragged down earnings. The company also lowered expectations for the year. American manufacturers that produce in the United States and sell to China — and those that produce in China to sell there — will be hurt by China’s slowdown. That pain could, in turn, spread to more sectors of the U.S. economy.

