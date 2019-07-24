Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Trade showdown

In the U.S., China’s economic slowdown starts to bite

Sabri Ben-Achour Jul 24, 2019
A worker looks on as a cargo ship is loaded at a port in Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong province in 2017.
STR/AFP/Getty Images

Caterpillar has dumped some bad news on investors: Tariffs and an economic slowdown in China dragged down earnings. The company also lowered expectations for the year. American manufacturers that produce in the United States and sell to China — and those that produce in China to sell there — will be hurt by China’s slowdown. That pain could, in turn, spread to more sectors of the U.S. economy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

