In the U.S., China’s economic slowdown starts to bite
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Caterpillar has dumped some bad news on investors: Tariffs and an economic slowdown in China dragged down earnings. The company also lowered expectations for the year. American manufacturers that produce in the United States and sell to China — and those that produce in China to sell there — will be hurt by China’s slowdown. That pain could, in turn, spread to more sectors of the U.S. economy.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.