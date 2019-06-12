Featured Now The Uncertain HourWorkplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableAnxiety Index®Brains and Losses

Marketplace

"The cloud" isn't good for the atmosphere

Jun 12, 2019
Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,795 Episodes
Marketplace 3,859 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,566 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 132 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 1 Episodes
Trade showdown

As China raises tariffs on the U.S., it’s lowering them for everyone else

Sabri Ben-Achour Jun 12, 2019
A cargo ship prepares to dock at a port Qingdao, China, in May.
STR/AFP/Getty Images

With one hand, China is closing the door to U.S. products. With the other, it’s opening the door to U.S. competitors in the rest of the world. Chinese tariffs on U.S. products have increased to an average of 42%; everyone else pays an average of 19%. Lowering tariffs on everyone but the United States allows the Chinese economy to replace U.S. sources for some goods as the trade conflict slogs on.

But this isn’t solely about retaliating against the United States. China’s economy has been slowing for internal reasons, and improving access to foreign goods helps the Chinese economy cope with both the slowdown and the trade conflict.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

