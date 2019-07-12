China’s latest GDP growth figures are expected on Monday, and analysts will be looking for signs of an economic slowdown. China’s been growing as an economic world power over the last decades; its economy is the world’s second largest.
But with uncertainty about the ongoing trade war, and the possibility of more tariffs, where might China’s economy be headed?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!