Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

Marketplace

Marketplace

May 30, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Growth is likely slowing after a hot first quarter

Mitchell Hartman May 30, 2019
People work in a cafe in midtown Manhattan in February in New York City.

U.S. gross domestic product rose 3.1% on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2019, according to the second estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. GDP growth for Q1 was previously reported at 3.2%. GDP grew at a 2.2% annual rate in the last three months (Q4) of 2018.

But as the economic expansion enters its 10th year, there are obstacles to continued robust growth — including increasing uncertainty about trade policy, tariffs and negotiations with China; the global economic slowdown; a pronounced slowdown in manufacturing; and a pullback in U.S. consumer and business spending. Many economists now predict that annualized GDP growth in the second quarter will come in at 1.5% to 2%.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

 
