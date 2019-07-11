Amazon’s massive retraining investment includes nursing and aircraft mechanic degrees
Amazon has announced it will spend $700 million on retraining for 100,000 workers by 2025. It plans to create new training programs and revamp existing ones to help its employees build more sophisticated skills for the future. The company’s massive investment in retraining is suited to fit its projected expansion into a variety of fields, including health care and drone development in the decades to come, and to ready the company and its employees for advances in automation, which will overhaul its workflow and replace many current jobs.
