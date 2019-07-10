Recent waves of U.S. immigrants are more highly skilled and educated than before, study finds
The Trump administration’s recent immigration proposal suggested several changes to current immigration policy. One change would shift the focus away from family-based immigration and instead focus more on attracting highly skilled immigrants.
But research from New American Economy suggests that a majority of recent immigrants to the United States are already highly educated. Kimberly Adams spoke with Andrew Lim, director of quantitative research at NAE, to discuss their findings.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
