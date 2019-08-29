Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

Trade war update: China won't retaliate, for now

Aug 29, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Research finds Atlanta economy boosted by growing immigrant population

Susanna Capelouto Aug 29, 2019
pxhere

According to a recent survey, Atlanta’s economy has benefited from a growing number of immigrants. The survey, by immigration policy research group New American Economy, estimates that Metro Atlanta’s immigrant income grew by 13% in 2017, when immigrants paid $8 billion in taxes and held $21.6 billion in spending power. The group says that’s partly because the overall immigrant population grew by 3.5% that year and the region has more than 73,000 immigrant entrepreneurs.

