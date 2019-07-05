This weekend, the U.S. women’s national soccer team defends its World Cup title against the Netherlands. So far, the tournament has enjoyed record viewership.
Nike reports that U.S. women’s team’s jerseys are outselling all other soccer jerseys. Yesterday, ESPN announced that it will air 14 matches of the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2019 season. Can the sport sustain the momentum after the World Cup final?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!