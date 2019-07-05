This weekend, the U.S. women’s national soccer team defends its World Cup title against the Netherlands. So far, the tournament has enjoyed record viewership.

Nike reports that U.S. women’s team’s jerseys are outselling all other soccer jerseys. Yesterday, ESPN announced that it will air 14 matches of the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2019 season. Can the sport sustain the momentum after the World Cup final?

