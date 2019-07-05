Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Marketplace

All eyes are on the U.S. women's soccer team. But what's next?

Jul 5, 2019
Can women’s soccer sustain this momentum?

Erika Beras Jul 5, 2019
Kelley O'hara of the US celebrates following the team's victory in the Quarter Final match between France and USA on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

This weekend, the U.S. women’s national soccer team defends its World Cup title against the Netherlands. So far, the tournament has enjoyed record viewership.

Nike reports that U.S. women’s team’s jerseys are outselling all other soccer jerseys. Yesterday, ESPN announced that it will air 14 matches of the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2019 season. Can the sport sustain the momentum after the World Cup final?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

