Before the housing crash a decade ago, Ole South Properties built a lot of townhouses in Tennessee. Then, the bottom dropped out of the market.

“The foreclosure crisis made single-family homes less expensive than a new town home, so that kind of killed the category,” said vice president Trey Lewis.

Today, as more buyers are priced out of detached single-family homes, demand is back. Nationally, townhouse construction grew 15% last year. Analysts expect the market to keep growing.

