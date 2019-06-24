Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

An artist in residence (she can afford)

Jun 24, 2019
Affordable housing plan is music to the ears of artists

Christina Pritchard in the townhouse
Nadege Green
Nadege Green

A new housing program aims to make homeownership affordable for low to moderate income artists in Palm Beach County, Florida. A housing nonprofit and the city of Lake Worth teamed up to create eight townhouses for artists to live in and work. The goal is to create more.

