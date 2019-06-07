Featured Now The Uncertain HourWorkplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableAnxiety Index®Brains and Losses

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The scrimmage to sponsor Women's World Cup soccer

Jun 7, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,785 Episodes
Marketplace 3,855 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,563 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 131 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 1 Episodes

Tony’s aren’t made of gold, but they might as well be for shows

Sabri Ben-Achour Jun 7, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lin-Manuel Miranda of 'Hamilton' performs onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The 73rd Tony Awards are this Sunday. Last year, ratings were up, unlike many other awards shows. The Tony’s are sought-after awards for producers and actors. Yes, there’s the prestige, but they also bring an economic benefit.

Avri Ravid, professor of finance at Yeshiva University’s Sy Syms School of Business, looked at a natural experiment that occurs pretty regularly on long-running Broadway shows: The show goes on, but actors get replaced.

So what happens when the replacement actor is a multiple Tony award nominee?

“The weekly revenue could go up by 20%,” he said.

Ravid didn’t find the same effect for actors who had been nominated for an Oscar and then went to Broadway.

“Tony nominations seem to reflect not just artistic merit but real economic value to shows,” he added.

Ravid’s paper appeared in the journal Management Science.

Having a Tony-winning theater star can help bring in more revenue, but if a show itself wins a Tony, particularly best musical, it’s like a fountain of youth, said David Rooney, chief theater critic at the Hollywood Reporter. “A Tony award for best musical can add anywhere from six months to a year and a half to a run,” he said.

He said some producers will still push hard for a Tony even well after their shows have closed.

“Everybody wants a Tony for prestige reasons,” he said, but in the long term, “the prestige still means something, in terms of that producer going and packaging future projects.”

Tony awards may not be plated in gold like Oscars, but they’re still worth quite a bit.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Be a Marketplace Investor

Donate $30 or more TODAY and your investment in Marketplace goes twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund!

Donate now
Marketplace Tech
Are YouTube's excuses for terrible content finally wearing thin?
LISTEN Download
Marketplace Tech
Automation could make ports more efficient and eco-friendly, but with fewer jobs
LISTEN Download
Marketplace Tech
The future of phone use is group chat and messaging
LISTEN Download