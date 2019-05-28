Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Redefining old age

May 28, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,761 Episodes
Marketplace 3,847 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,555 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 129 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Is there a sweet spot for sugary drink taxes?

Jack Stewart May 28, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
pxhere

Several cities around the U.S. now have taxes on sugar-laden soda drinks. The argument is that reducing consumption will help cut health problems like obesity, diabetes, and the costs that go with treating them.

Critics of the taxes say they’re bad for business because they drive consumers outside city boundaries to shop, and that they’re an unfair burden for people on lower incomes.

A new study, released as a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, aims to put a number on how much money society could save with a national soda tax. The authors looked at tax income, health care costs, and consumer behavior to come up with their figure of between 1 and 2.1 cents per ounce of drink.

“That would generate about $7 billion in net gains for people across the country every year,” says Hunt Allcott, economics professor at New York University, and researcher at Microsoft Research.

There are no plans for a national sugary beverage tax in the U.S., but research into one city’s program shows that a tax reduces consumption of soda by up to 50 percent.


Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.