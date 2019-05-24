Brains and Losses: Part VI

Scammers are not always a faceless voice on the phone, more often than not fraudsters are family members or caregivers. How can we protect seniors without infringing on their rights? Experts say there’s a fine line between age discrimination and financial protection. How do we decide how and when to take away someone’s financial keys?

Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.