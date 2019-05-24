Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Florida’s new GOP governor tackles climate change, a phrase once banned in the state

Marketplace Morning Report

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Florida's new GOP governor tackles climate change, a phrase once banned in the state

May 24, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,757 Episodes
Marketplace 3,845 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,553 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 129 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
Brains and Losses

Brains and Losses: Part VI

David Brancaccio, Sasa Woodruff, Eliza Mills, and Daniel Shin May 24, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Rose Conlon/Marketplace

Scammers are not always a faceless voice on the phone, more often than not fraudsters are family members or caregivers. How can we protect seniors without infringing on their rights? Experts say there’s a fine line between age discrimination and financial protection. How do we decide how and when to take away someone’s financial keys?

Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.

Also Included in

Brains and Losses
Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.