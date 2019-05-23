Brains and Losses: Part V

Suspicious or unusual bank activity can often signal a scam; but should a teller be able to monitor a long-time account holder’s ledger activity to flag a possible scam? A look at how financial institutions could be part of the solution.

Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.