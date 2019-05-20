Featured Now How We SurviveAsk A ManagerI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The story behind Robert Smith paying off a whole class’ student debt

Marketplace

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The story behind Robert Smith paying off a whole class' student debt

May 20, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The age of fraud

May 17, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,745 Episodes
Marketplace 3,842 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,549 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 128 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 102 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Brains and Losses: Part II

David Brancaccio, Sasa Woodruff, Eliza Mills, and Daniel Shin May 20, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Rose Conlon/Marketplace

From tech support scams to fake sweepstakes, fraudsters exploit victims’ vulnerabilities to get access to bank accounts. We meet an active 79-year-old women in New Jersey, who was bilked out of $200,000 after a caller gained access to her computer. Could the aging brain make us more susceptible to falling for scams?

Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.