Featured Now How We SurviveAsk A ManagerI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 114: Antitrust the process

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 114: Antitrust the process

May 21, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,748 Episodes
Marketplace 3,843 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,550 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 129 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 102 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
Brains and Losses

Brains and Losses: Part III

David Brancaccio, Sasa Woodruff, Eliza Mills, and Daniel Shin May 21, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Rose Conlon/Marketplace

Isolation and loneliness can contribute to vulnerability to scams, but scientists are finding that general physical decline may also factor in. We spoke to researchers with preliminary evidence that the part of the brain responsible for detecting sketchy situations could start to weaken as we age.


Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.

Also Included in

Brains and Losses
Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.