Brains and Losses: Part III

Isolation and loneliness can contribute to vulnerability to scams, but scientists are finding that general physical decline may also factor in. We spoke to researchers with preliminary evidence that the part of the brain responsible for detecting sketchy situations could start to weaken as we age.



Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.