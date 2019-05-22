Brains and Losses: Part IV

Financial scammers are part of coordinated efforts to target victims. The Federal Trade Commission took in more than a half a million complaints of imposter scams alone in 2018. But finding and convicting perpetrators is rare. Marketplace Morning Report’s David Brancaccio looks at what federal regulators are doing to target scammers.

Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability is a project from Marketplace that explores research on how the aging brain may become more susceptible to financial scams. Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio’s reporting on this topic took him across the country to meet alleged fraud victims and their families and covers scientific and legal research.