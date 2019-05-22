Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Changing a supply chain is easier said than done

May 22, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,751 Episodes
Marketplace 3,844 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,551 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 129 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

New gene therapy drug expected to hit market with head-spinning price tag

Kimberly Adams May 22, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis' Basel headquarters.
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a new gene therapy drug from pharmaceutical company Novartis by the end of May.  

  • Zolgensma is a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy
  • Hundreds of children are born in the United States each year with the genetic, muscle-wasting disorder that kills many sufferers before they reach their second year
  • Industry analysts expect the price for the single-treatment therapy to be from $1.5 million to $5 million
  • Insurance companies might be reluctant to cover the drug
  • Zolgensma represents a coming wave of gene therapy drugs that likely will carry whopping price tags


Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.