New gene therapy drug expected to hit market with head-spinning price tag

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a new gene therapy drug from pharmaceutical company Novartis by the end of May.

Zolgensma is a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy

Hundreds of children are born in the United States each year with the genetic, muscle-wasting disorder that kills many sufferers before they reach their second year

Industry analysts expect the price for the single-treatment therapy to be from $1.5 million to $5 million

Insurance companies might be reluctant to cover the drug

Zolgensma represents a coming wave of gene therapy drugs that likely will carry whopping price tags





