New gene therapy drug expected to hit market with head-spinning price tag
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a new gene therapy drug from pharmaceutical company Novartis by the end of May.
- Zolgensma is a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy
- Hundreds of children are born in the United States each year with the genetic, muscle-wasting disorder that kills many sufferers before they reach their second year
- Industry analysts expect the price for the single-treatment therapy to be from $1.5 million to $5 million
- Insurance companies might be reluctant to cover the drug
- Zolgensma represents a coming wave of gene therapy drugs that likely will carry whopping price tags
