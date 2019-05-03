With unemployment so low and wages moving up, workers now have more bargaining power than they have in recent years. It may be a good time to ask for a raise, or see if you can trade in your current job for a higher-paying one. Changing jobs often offers a larger pay increase than staying in the same position.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Tracey Samuelson at @tdsamuelson.