- Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/04/29/business/how-do-organizations-get-tax-exempt-status/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

New York's attorney general is investigating the National Rifle Association to determine whether it has violated its tax-exempt status. Federal law clearly regulates the steps an organization can take to become tax-exempt (that is, exempt from paying certain taxes, including income tax). Once an organization gets this designation, it isn't for life. Although revocations are not common, an organization can risk its tax-exempt status if it is involved in illicit activities or pays its executives too much, for example.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO