Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Bonus: "This Is Uncomfortable," episode 2

Jun 22, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,816 Episodes
Marketplace 3,867 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,573 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 134 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 105 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 3 Episodes

How state treasuries have fared since Supreme Court ruling on online sales tax

Erika Beras Jun 21, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Packages rush by on a conveyor belt at a FedEx sort facility in Oakland, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a ban on states collecting sales taxes from most online commerce. We check in on how state treasuries have fared and what hurdles states and retailers have had to clear.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
give now

The economy shouldn’t be puzzling – get our new Rubik’s Cube when you support Marketplace today!

 

Make a good investment!

Looking for a great deal?
Get ALL THREE of our new thank-you gifts when you donate $120.

This is a limited time offer – so act soon!

Give Now