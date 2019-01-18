Social worker Pam Harrison holds a sign protesting the government shutdown at the James V. Hansen Federal Building on January 10, 2019 in Ogden, Utah. - Natalie Behring/Getty Images

The partial government shutdown could start affecting federal workers’ credit scores, if they fall behind on bills because they’re not getting paid. If their credit scores take a hit, that in turn, could affect their security clearances.

