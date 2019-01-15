Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/15/business/netflix-hikes-prices-it-invests-more-original-shows-and-movies/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Netflix is raising its prices on all streaming plans in the United States for new and existing customers. The most popular streaming option will be about $13, up from $11. The last time we saw a price hike, CEO Reed Hastings said incremental increases are needed to cover massive investment in creating original content. “Price is all relative to value,” he said. So it’s no surprise Netflix is still riding the invest more, charge more train.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

