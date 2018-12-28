Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/28/business/holiday-season-discounts-bring-shoppers-not-always-profits/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For many people, the end of the holiday season means dragging a Christmas tree out to the curb. For stores, it means throwing out advertisements for doorbusters and holiday deals — as well as dragging Christmas trees to the curb. The final two months of the year are retailers’ busiest, but all of those deals can lower stores’ profits.