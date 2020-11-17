Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October

Associated Press Nov 17, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Macy's

Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October

Associated Press Nov 17, 2020
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Macy's

Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores.

Analysts had expected the number to rise 0.5%. October’s growth was much smaller than in September, when it rose 1.6%, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Best Buy, Target and Walmart offered holiday deals in mid-October for the first time, following Amazon which held its annual Prime Day sales event in the fall this year after it was postponed from July due to the virus.

The hope was that the October deals will jumpstart holiday shopping early and keep crowds away from their stores closer to Christmas, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.

Tuesday’s retail sales report is the sixth straight month of growth. Retail sales plunged in the spring after stores and malls were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How small businesses are bracing for a COVID winter — or not
COVID-19
How small businesses are bracing for a COVID winter — or not
What you need to know about “austerity”
What you need to know about “austerity”
Could the success of ballot measures to legalize marijuana add pressure for federal legalization?
Could the success of ballot measures to legalize marijuana add pressure for federal legalization?
Will Biden give the U.K. a free trade deal?
Elections 2020
Will Biden give the U.K. a free trade deal?