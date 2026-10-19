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Oct 19, 2026

Consumer credit creep

Struggling consumers are turning to high-cost credit as prices rise. Plus: solar power grant money, home-based cafes, and a job market squeeze.

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Consumer credit creep
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

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