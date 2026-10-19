Consumer credit creep

Struggling consumers are turning to high-cost credit as prices rise. Plus: solar power grant money, home-based cafes, and a job market squeeze.
Higher rates can tamp down inflation, but they can also change the dynamics of the labor market.
New research found consumers struggling to afford basic necessities are far more likely to turn to high-cost borrowing like payday loans and buy now, pay later services.
A Michigan dairy farmer is stuck with the full bill for a solar array after the Department of Agriculture withdrew approval of grants for most solar and wind on farms.
Homebuilder confidence fell to a 14 year low in October. The sector’s labor pool has been constricted by high-profile ICE enforcement.
As AI chatbots become a source of information for voters, political campaigns are learning how to shape what they say.
Coffee lovers are transforming their homes into artisanal cafes in California and Utah, where residential food and beverage businesses are legal.