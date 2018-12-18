Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/18/tech/5g-promises-interconnected-world-what-cost/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Fifth-generation technology is designed to be faster and to connect more devices at once. The hope is that it may spur new ways of communicating person to person, but also between devices, enabling things like autonomous vehicles. AT&T says it is starting its 5G rollout with a dozen cities where it has a strong client base. Phase two will follow specific industries, like health care or manufacturing. But could that focus on cities that already have infrastructure widen the digital divide? And what protections are in place to prevent hackers from intruding even more into devices that we rely on?

