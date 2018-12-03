Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been operating under the direction of Mick Mulvaney, who is also the head of the Office of Management and Budget. He's deliberately slowed and narrowed the scope of the bureau's work. Now a new head, Kathleen Kraninger, is likely to be confirmed. She's a Mulvaney protege, and that has Washington predictably split on what her appointment could mean. Before taking over, Mulvaney had been a foe of the bureau, which was launched under the leadership of political adversary Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2011. If Kraninger is confirmed, where will the CFPB be headed?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund.
Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.
Nancy Marshall-Genzer is a senior reporter for Marketplace, working from the Washington, D.C. Bureau. Nancy started with Marketplace in spring 2007, after filing freelance pieces for the program for years prior. Covering the daily news from the nation’s capital, Nancy has...