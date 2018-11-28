PTSD treatment so far has focused mostly on veterans, but that's changing. - Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Post-traumatic stress disorder is often associated with military veterans. But civilians live with PTSD, too. And finding treatment outside of the Veterans Administration isn’t always easy. More mental health providers are starting to treat PTSD in the civilian world, and some are using lessons they learned from treating veterans.

