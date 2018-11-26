Simply put, sedans aren’t selling. With it's bold new restructuring plan, General Motors is killing six models, including the Cruze, the Impala and the semi-electric Volt. GM CEO Mary Barra’s strategy is an attempt to get ahead of declining sales projections through 2020. But with the China auto market sagging and tariffs to contend with, is there really a strategic remedy for any automaker? Jed Kim takes a look at GM's efforts to stay agile.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO