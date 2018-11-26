By Jed Kim
November 26, 2018 | 6:40 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Simply put, sedans aren’t selling. With it's bold new restructuring plan, General Motors is killing six models, including the Cruze, the Impala and the semi-electric Volt. GM CEO Mary Barra’s strategy is an attempt to get ahead of declining sales projections through 2020. But with the China auto market sagging and tariffs to contend with, is there really a strategic remedy for any automaker? Jed Kim takes a look at GM's efforts to stay agile.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.