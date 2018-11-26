Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/26/business/general-motors-kills-6-models-sales-decline/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Simply put, sedans aren’t selling. With it's bold new restructuring plan, General Motors is killing six models, including the Cruze, the Impala and the semi-electric Volt. GM CEO Mary Barra’s strategy is an attempt to get ahead of declining sales projections through 2020. But with the China auto market sagging and tariffs to contend with, is there really a strategic remedy for any automaker? Jed Kim takes a look at GM's efforts to stay agile.

