The last time GM workers went on strike, it was a different economic climate
Nearly 50,000 workers for General Motors went on strike this week after the company’s negotiations with the United Auto Workers union broke down. It’s the union’s first national strike since a short walkout in 2007, when the country was heading into the Great Recession. So a lot has changed for the company and the economy.
