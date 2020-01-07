Most U.S. auto makers in China are having a tough time

General Motors told investors its car sales in China fell dramatically in 2019 — down 15%. The year before they were down 10%. Ford’s in trouble too. Its third-quarter sales were down 30%. In part, the Chinese economy is to blame — growth has been slowing, inflation and uncertainty have hit low to middle-income consumers hardest. And the mass market models have suffered most. Neither Ford nor GM have updated their lineup of cars recently, which has given competitors like Volkswagen the upper hand. But GM’s luxury brands continue to do well — sales of Cadillacs were up 3.9%.

