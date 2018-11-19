The chairman of Nissan Motors, Carlos Ghosn, has been arrested by Japanese prosecutors. He's accused of underreporting his income on financial statements. Nissan says it'll fire him this week and Nissan's CEO says Ghosn's arrest shows that too much power had been concentrated in one person for too long.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO