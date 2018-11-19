Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/19/business/can-company-boss-have-too-much-power/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The chairman of Nissan Motors, Carlos Ghosn, has been arrested by Japanese prosecutors. He's accused of underreporting his income on financial statements. Nissan says it'll fire him this week and Nissan's CEO says Ghosn's arrest shows that too much power had been concentrated in one person for too long.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.