If you've got a Netflix account, you know the company tries real hard to personalize pretty much everything. But a recent Twitter thread by the writer Stacia Brown revealed what felt like racial profiling on her Netflix feed. Netflix says that it doesn't collect demographic information, and all personalized recommendations come from a consumer's viewing history. Nitasha Tiku, who covers Silicon Valley for Wired, came on the program to talk to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal after publishing an article about this whole debacle, called "Why Netflix Features Black Actors in Promos to Black Users."

