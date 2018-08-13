A woman poses for a photograph with Turkish Lira currency on Aug. 13, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.The lira hit another record low overnight forcing Turkey's Central Bank to act to curb the lira's collapse however the action was not enough to subdue investors fears over the countries financial crisis. - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The economic crisis in Turkey deepened this morning, despite moves by central bank officials in Ankara to calm the flight from the currency. The Turkish lira has lost 39 percent of its value since the beginning of the month. And there’s a reason why the lira’s downfall makes investors nervous — analysts are looking to see if other economies might be feeling the pressure too.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.

