Apple delivered its best-ever revenue for the third quarter on Tuesday after the bell. The usual suspects, iPhones and iPads, performed well. But a lot of the growth came from the company’s services, like iCloud, ApplePay and Apple music. But continued growth could face some headwinds in the next quarter because of possible U.S. tariffs on consumer goods from China.

