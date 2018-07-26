U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is scheduled to meet today with Mexico’s economy minister. They’re trying to revive NAFTA negotiations. Mexican officials and President Donald Trump are sounding optimistic. But what, realistically, can be accomplished in these talks?
