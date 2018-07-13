Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/13/economy/pew-study-finds-income-inequality-asians-us-widens/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Income inequality, the gap between people at the top of the income scale and those at the bottom, has been growing bigger in the U.S. for several decades. And if you break down income inequality by race and ethnicity, large variations emerge, even within some of those groups. The Pew Research Center crunched the income numbers from 1970 to 2016, and found that Asians now have the widest inequality gap — with higher income-inequality than blacks, Hispanics and whites. So what is driving this disparity?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

