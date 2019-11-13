How the U.S. tax code makes inequality worse

People don’t disclose their race or gender when they file their taxes. But new research shows how someone’s background can affect their tax bill.

Now a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities highlights the way the tax code contributes to income inequality with tax breaks that favor the wealthy, especially those earning income from investments, real estate or inheritance, compared to those who just bring home a paycheck.

The National Women’s Law Center also argues that specific provisions built into the tax code create distinct disadvantages for women, women of color in particular.