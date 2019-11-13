Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Flight shame gives way to the night train

Nov 13, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,124 Episodes
Marketplace 3,969 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,676 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 155 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 115 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 23 Episodes
Economic inequality

How the U.S. tax code makes inequality worse

Kimberly Adams Nov 13, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
House Ways and Means Committee member Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) keeps a stack of books that document the current federal tax code and related regulations on his desk during the first markup of the proposed GOP tax reform legislation.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

People don’t disclose their race or gender when they file their taxes. But new research shows how someone’s background can affect their tax bill.

Now a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities highlights the way the tax code contributes to income inequality with tax breaks that favor the wealthy, especially those earning income from investments, real estate or inheritance, compared to those who just bring home a paycheck.

The National Women’s Law Center also argues that specific provisions built into the tax code create distinct disadvantages for women, women of color in particular.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.