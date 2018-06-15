Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/15/economy/new-tariffs-are-announced-commerce-dept-was-already-facing-crunch-over/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. tariffs announced today will affect more than 800 products from China, everything from aircraft tires and boat motors to cranes and bulldozers. Government officials say they'll give U.S. companies the chance to request that certain products they import from China be excluded from the tariffs. Already, thousands of companies have filed applications with the Commerce Department to be excused from steel and aluminum tariffs announced earlier this year.

