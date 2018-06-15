Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/15/business/why-trucker-shortage-really-really-matters/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. is facing a national trucker shortage. With the economy in an upswing, there’s more of a demand for goods than there are people to transport them. As carriers try to attract drivers with perks and pay raises, companies that rely on shipping say an unexpected rise in shipping costs has forced them to raise prices for consumers. Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O’Leary spoke about the dilemma with truck driver John Lex and with Avery Vise, vice president of trucking research at FTR Transportation Intelligence.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.