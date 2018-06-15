By Peter Balonon-Rosen and Lizzie O'Leary
June 15, 2018 | 4:46 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The U.S. is facing a national trucker shortage. With the economy in an upswing, there’s more of a demand for goods than there are people to transport them. As carriers try to attract drivers with perks and pay raises, companies that rely on shipping say an unexpected rise in shipping costs has forced them to raise prices for consumers. Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O’Leary spoke about the dilemma with truck driver John Lex and with Avery Vise, vice president of trucking research at FTR Transportation Intelligence. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Peter Balonon-Rosen at @pbalonon_rosen