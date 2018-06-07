By Jed Kim
June 07, 2018 | 6:05 PM
Marketplace

With all the talk of steel and aluminum you might have forgotten that tariffs were already placed on foreign-made solar panels. Reuters is reporting that the tariffs have resulted in $2.5 billion in projects being frozen or cancelled, which far outweighs benefits to American solar manufacturers. But it’s still not clear what the lasting impact will be.

