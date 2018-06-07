Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/07/business/sports-fashion-turns-trend-t-shirts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Sports fashion is often all about the jerseys, but these days fans can also find t-shirts that capture trending moments in sports. That's because companies like BreakingT see a new opportunity to cater to a market for individualized messaging, by turning moments in sports into trendy t-shirts.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.