- GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/06/economy/weekly-wrap/weve-hit-quid-pro-quo-stage-trade-war/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s looking like we’re in a world of deals-based trade, not rules-based trade, if this week’s tax and tariff news is any indication. Joining us to break down the week’s news is Linette Lopez from Business Insider and Sudeep Reddy from Politico. There’s a lot of economic uncertainty stemming from these proposed tariffs, so we talk about what’s happening on both sides of the brewing trade war, and what may come as the year progresses. Later, we discuss why there may be a method to this taxing madness.