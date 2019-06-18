Today is the second day of public hearings on the next round of proposed tariffs. More than 300 witnesses are scheduled to testify before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative over seven days of hearings on the president’s proposal to tax additional imports from China.

Lisa Trofe testified yesterday. She’s the managing director of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, which represents companies that make car seats, cribs, high chairs, strollers and other stuff for babies and the people who take care of them.

“I was testifying at the USTR hearing yesterday to ensure that the USTR and the administration understands that while we agree with the importance of addressing the issues that are raised in this report, we do not believe tariffs on baby goods are the appropriate approach,” she told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. “Baby safety products are not the way to win in this global trade war.”

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association is one of many returning witnesses at the USTR this week. Representatives from the organization testified back in August when the USTR held public hearings on the previous round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

“As each list of proposed tariffs is rolled out, the audience of whom is wishing to testify gets bigger and bigger,” Trofe said. “But certainly, we are absolutely making friends in the hallways and seeing familiar faces.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.