Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/09/business/tariffs-may-impact-us-employment-figures/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs will take effect in two weeks. But it will probably be months before there’s any evidence of how the tariffs will impact the job market.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.