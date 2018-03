Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/01/education/west-virginia-teachers-get-victory/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

West Virginia teachers head back to the classroom Thursday morning after a four-day teacher’s strike culminated in a deal with the governor for a 5 percent pay increase. It’s being seen as a victory for teachers unions across the country. But is that true?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.