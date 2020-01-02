The lessons teachers learned on the picket line

From West Virginia to California, thousands of teachers have taken to the streets in the past two years to demand changes from their school districts. Pay increases, smaller classes and more resources for schools are just some of the demands that united educators across the country.
But for many teachers, the picket line took an emotional toll, even if they did reach a compromise with their districts. Writers Alex Neason and Emmanuel Felton profiled 10 teachers across four states about their thoughts on the protests for California Sunday Magazine. They spoke with Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about the lessons these teachers shared with them.
“There’s one teacher in Denver, Christina Medina, and part of her preparation for the walkout there involved making some of her favorite dishes. She made burritos, for example, and froze all of them,” Neason said. She kept them in glass containers in her freezer and this is basically how she saved money to make sure that she could do things like pay her mortgage.”
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.