U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looks on during a tax reform meeting with American workers at the White House in January. - JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Amidst protests and hisses, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin briefly lectured students and visitors at the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations in Los Angeles before settling in for an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. The wide-ranging interview touched on topics as diverse as the Trump administration’s stance on North Korea, the impact of the recently passed tax overhaul and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Below is an edited transcript.

Kai Ryssdal: First of all, thank you all for coming. I appreciate you taking the time on this afternoon. Secretary, thank you also for your time. Let me ask you a kind of a framing question here. There was a story I read in researching this talking about you being the finance chairman for the Trump camp. And people were saying, "Steve why are you doing this?" And you said, "Look, if this works out, nobody nobody's going to ask me why I was doing this." So the question is, how is it working out for you?

Steven Mnuchin: Actually, the question was slightly different. OK. And let me first say, I consider it a great honor to serve the country. So I think we live in it we live in a democracy. We're lucky lucky to live in this country. We're lucky to have differences of opinions. And for me, I was never involved really in politics. Some people spend their entire life in politics. I recognized that there were certain issues that were in this country, and that's that's why I participated in the campaign. So, you know, I that's why I'm here.

Ryssdal: What was it about the president's approach to the American economy that made you say, "I want to work for this guy"?

Mnuchin: Well, I think they're going to get more tired than I am. So, you know, that's kind of — oh yeah, I'm dealing with students, I forgot. There's a lot of students.

Ryssdal: So what what was it about the president's economic agenda made you say, "I want to do this and work on this?"

Mnuchin: I go back to the comment of the financial crisis impacted lots of people. I, I operated banks that were that went under during the financial crisis. I saw the impact of what went on and how important banks are to local communities and the economic issues. And I felt an obligation to try to do things that would help people and help the economy and particularly the middle class. And I think we're very proud of these accomplishments.

Ryssdal: So we'll get to that in a minute. We'll get to the tax bill and all that in a minute. But I want to talk about the last section of your remarks here about the sanctions that you are in charge of and responsible for specifically the North Korean sanctions that were announced on Friday, the new round. Sanctions, as you know, take years and decades to play out. The question is, do you, and more particularly, the president, have the patience to let them play out with North Korea?

Mnuchin: Well I'm not going to comment on kind of what we're going to do going forward and what patience we have and what patience we don't have. But I don't agree with you on your premise.

Ryssdal: That they take decades?

Mnuchin: Yeah, I don't agree with that at all.

Ryssdal: North Korea's been under sanctions for decades, sir. Iran under sanctions for decades. It is true.

Mnuchin: OK, well let me give you the facts, because this we can have a debate about.

Ryssdal: Sure.

Mnuchin: There's 500 sanctions on North Korea since 2005. Basically half have been done in the last year. We have more sanctions authority now than we've ever had before. So for example, we have now powers that we can sanction anybody who's doing trade with North Korea. So I would in all disrespect, I would, I would say, or respect, I would say that these things take some time, but it is not decades, and we've seen evidence that they are already having an impact. But let me also make a comment. Our issue is not with the people of North Korea. So we want to be careful that we're not doing things — there are things that we could sanction that impact the people, What we're trying to do is cut down his ability to do ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

Ryssdal: And you're satisfied that these sanctions you announced on Friday are tightening the noose?

Mnuchin: Absolutely. So what we started with was illegal ship-to-ship transfer. These are very granular. We now have identified ships that are violating U.N. sanctions, and these ships will be prevented from doing this again. We've also put out Coast Guard advisories. We're working with the the Navy. This is a full effort across the government.

Ryssdal: As you know, Ivanka Trump was in South Korea for the Olympic delegation. She also, as you know, briefed the South Korean president, President Moon, on these sanctions. Given that she's a family member of the president without a permanent security clearance, do you think that was appropriate?

Mnuchin: I absolutely think it was appropriate.

Ryssdal: How so?

Mnuchin: Again, she's an assistant to the president. She didn't travel as a family member. She traveled as assistant to the president. I briefed her. You're not aware of what security clearance is needed one way or another for these things. And again I'm very comfortable with what she did representing the country on a very important issue, I might add.

Ryssdal: Let me take it to the tax law. Yes. You and the president and the Congress passed last year, the president signed it, it took effect on the first of January, as you know. During your confirmation hearings, you said whatever tax reform the Trump administration is going to work on will not add to the debt and the deficit.

Mnuchin: That's true and I stand behind that.

Ryssdal: Sir, the tax bill that's enforced now adds a trillion and a half dollars to the deficit.

Mnuchin: No, that's not the case. The tax bill scored on a static basis adds a trillion and a half — let me just go through the numbers — there is a half a trillion dollars difference between what's called baseline and policy. Those are things that were gonna be extended anyway. That takes the number down to a trillion dollars. We believe that, with 90 basis points of growth, there will be over —

Ryssdal: Why don't you explain what 90 basis points means?

Mnuchin: Ninety basis points of GDP. So GDP going from basically 2.1 percent to 3 percent. And for you math majors in the room, the break even is about 35 basis points.

Ryssdal: So in other words, three-tenths of 1 percent on growth.

Mnuchin: That's correct.

Ryssdal: OK. The catch of course is, and as you know, you did have two quarters of 3 percent economic growth this past year, but year-over-year growth in the American economy was 2.3 percent. So you're still far away from the target, right?

Mnuchin: Absolutely. That's why we're doing all of these things. So these things have some impact. And all of our economic plans are about creating sustained economic growth.

Ryssdal: Help me understand then with some specificity how you're going to do that. Because the numbers that were engineered by the White House and the Council of Economic Advisers that went into the tax plan were, "We're going to get 3 percent. Here's how," as opposed to, "These are our policies, which is going to get us to 3 percent."

Mnuchin: Well, you must seem to have a bias because you're using the words engineered, so you obviously think that it was the policy the policies were created. Again, what I would say is we fundamentally believe that we will have economic growth and again, 35 basis points is the break even. And we're already seeing this. By the way, we're seeing companies give millions and millions of workers bonuses all as a result of this. And for people who are getting these thousand-dollar bonuses, these are not crumbs.

Ryssdal: Absolutely not, and I'm not going to imply that at all, and I'll get to the bonuses in a minute, but I want a backup to this 3 percent economic growth.

Mnuchin: Yes.

Ryssdal: You said we believe we're going to get to 3 percent. And my question to you, sir, is how? Why do you believe that?

Mnuchin: Again, we have all different types of models, whether it's the CEA or whether it's at Treasury. Kind of it's a result of the tax bill, which we think adds significantly to growth, regulations and trade policies.

Ryssdal: Even though Wall Street banks, private economists, nobody agrees you're going to get to 3 percent.

Mnuchin: That's actually not the case. So you look at, you look at all the research, and all the research has been increased. May not be at 3 percent, but all the research has increased significantly.

Ryssdal: To the issue of the bonuses and the the wage increases, you said 4 million workers in this economy?

Mnuchin: Four and a half million.

Ryssdal: Four and a half million have gotten one-time bonuses.

Ryssdal: So this is a labor pool of 155 million people, sir.

Mnuchin: So are you, tell me, are you, for those four and a half million workers —

Ryssdal: So my question is —

Mnuchin: in one month. That's not a big deal? That's a big deal. Four and a half million workers have already seen this impact.

Ryssdal: By some estimates —

Mnuchin: I understand you're doing the math.

Ryssdal: No. So the Americans for Tax Reform say plus or minus, 86 companies have given wage increases, 250 companies have given one-time bonuses, and I guess the question is, what would you rather have? Would you rather have a one-time bonus or a consistent wage increase over the next couple of years?

Mnuchin: We fundamentally believe that there will be wage increases going through to the workers.

Ryssdal: Why do you believe that?

Mnuchin: Again, I just went through why we believe it. It's a function of economic policy, it's a function of making a more competitive system that companies can invest. And again, there is research that 70 percent of the tax burden is borne by the workers. So this is all about making a more competitive U.S. system for jobs. [Applause] Thank you. Why don't we do this: Why don't we take a couple more questions from you and then why don't we open up for the audience, because I know they were, they're anxious to ask things as well.

Ryssdal: Well, I'll tell you what sir, I was told I had a half an hour. So maybe we'll go a little while longer. OK. Here's another question about the tax law. What is being done now is a huge amount of fiscal stimulus, that is to say, tax cut money going into the economy at a time when we're near full employment and the economy is growing, not as fast as any of us want, especially, I imagine, even the president. What is that going to do in this economy?

Mnuchin: Well, you know, a lot of people talk about full employment, but you have to look at the employment rate and you have to look at the participation rate. The participation rate is way too low. So one of the objectives is to bring workers back in to create jobs. A lot of people have given up because they can't find jobs. So we believe that there is more opportunity to create that. And you're correct. It is stimulus. But it will be paid back.

Mnuchin: Again, I just said if you look at, OK 35 basis points of growth —

Ryssdal: Three-tenths of a percent on the GDP.

Mnuchin: Correct.

Ryssdal: And that's going to do it?

Mnuchin: That's absolutely right.

Ryssdal: Even though no tax cut in history has paid for itself? Not the Reagan tax cuts, not the Kennedy tax cuts, no tax cuts have paid for themselves.

Mnuchin: You obviously have an opinion that you're trying —

Ryssdal: No sir, those are facts.

Mnuchin: — and it's different than my opinion. No, you have an opinion.

Ryssdal: As you put fiscal stimulus into the economy, you have at the same time the Federal Reserve with its new chairman, Jay Powell, who's going to the Hill this week to give his annual monetary policy testimony. He's trying, or will be in the coming year, trying to raise interest rates.

Mnuchin: He's going to try to raise interest rates?

Ryssdal: Well, I guess he's the chair of the Fed, so he can do what he wants.

Mnuchin: He can't do what he wants, but the Board of Governors decides. So it's not a question of trying or not. I would also just point out the forward interest rate curve expects that interest rates will rise. So the question is not whether interest rates rise or not, it's whether they rise more than the market expects.

Ryssdal: And what's your gut, what's your sense? I mean, you studied this a long time.

Mnuchin: What I would say is I respect the independence of the Federal Reserve, so I'm not going to comment on my projections of interest rates. That's for the Fed.

Ryssdal: OK, fair enough. But but as you and the president and the Congress with his tax law put fiscal stimulus into the economy, Chair Powell and the Board of Governors of the Fed are starting to worry about inflation and raising rates. Do you not see a conflict there between fiscal policy and monitor policy?

Mnuchin: Actually, I don't think that's necessarily the case. I speak to Chair Powell and others on a regular basis. I don't think people are concerned yet about inflation. If their inflation shows up, that could be a concern. If anything, the Fed has wanted more inflation over the last two years. So a little bit of inflation is a good thing as, I've said before. Wage inflation is something we want. Now one of the good things right now is you know we're close to energy independence. Very different thing than 10 or 20 years ago where a big concern of inflation was energy prices. We have abundance of energy in the United States, and that's a very important issue on both a geopolitical and an economic basis.

Ryssdal: Since you mentioned the global economy and our role in it with the energy markets, let me ask you about something you said about 10 days, two weeks ago that after the president said at Davos, "You know what, we might get into the Trans-Pacific Partnership" the Obama-negotiated deal that President Trump pull this out early in his administration. President said, "You know, I might be able to get back into that if we could work out a way that's advantageous." And you said the other day the president and his administration will be willing to go, and these are your words, go multilateral. That deal is going to be signed and done on the eighth of March, sir. So what interest do you think the other Trans-Pacific Partnership countries —

Mnuchin: I think they have a lot of interest. I've met with them a lot recently. And to the extent that they they are absolutely willing to have discussions with the United States if that's something we want to pursue.

Ryssdal: And you fully expect that they will let America back into the TPP?

Mnuchin: Again, it's not a question of letting us back in or not letting us back it. Again, just to be clear, OK, trade has been a real issue for the United States. We have very serious trade deficits. The president believes in free trade. If you look at China, the U.S. market is open to China. The China market is not open to U.S. companies. That's why we have a very unfair trade deficit. So the president is trying to do things that are good for American workers and good for the American economy and create fair trade deals. That's what this is all about.

Ryssdal: Are you expecting that the TPP 11, the countries left, will let America back in?

Mnuchin: Again, what I would say is they're interested in us being in agreement. Right now the president is more focused on bilateral trade, and that's our priority and that's what we're negotiating. So I think we've talked about a bunch of these agreements. That's the priority. What the president has said is kind of when we get done with the bilaterals that we're focused on, to the extent that kind of the TPP will change, we will consider — not a question of whether they will let us back in — we will consider whether we want to go into the multilateral agreement.

Ryssdal: That sounds very much like, and I apologize for characterizing your words, but it sounds very much like you're saying we will deign to have a conversation with them in which they might be allowed to trade with us.

Mnuchin: That's not what I said. So again let me just, let's just be clear. The United States is the largest trading market in the world. Everybody wants to do business in the United States. The United States has the lowest tariffs, has the lowest barriers. Every single country wants to do business in the United States. And, by the way, to the extent that we can do business with other countries on the exact same terms, OK, and our companies can be treated the exact same way, we believe in reciprocal free trade. So that's our objective.

Ryssdal: Let me ask you about a trilateral trade agreement, NAFTA renegotiate negotiations, I suppose. As you know, I think the seventh round is going on this week. The president is in his public stance is conflicted apparently about what NAFTA means to this economy. What's your sense?

Mnuchin: Why is he conflicted?

Ryssdal: Well, because at one point he's out and at one point he's, "Let's have negotiations." So what is your sense?

Mnuchin: The president's been very clear all along. This is an old agreement. OK. The president wants to renegotiate it.

Ryssdal: I'm not saying it doesn't need to be updated. My question is —

Mnuchin: I'm answering your question. The president is very clear. It's an old agreement. It needs to be updated. If we can update it, we'll stay in it. If we can't, we'll terminate the agreement. He's been very consistent on that.

Ryssdal: What you suppose happens if we pull out of NAFTA?

Mnuchin: And again, I'm not, it would be inappropriate for me to speculate —

Ryssdal: Sir, you'te the treasury secretary of the United States. How can that be inappropriate?

Mnuchin: Because again, we're in the middle of negotiations, and I'm not going to, in a public forum, broadcast what the implications are while we're in the middle of it of negotiations. We're trying to do things that are good for American workers. That's our priority.

Ryssdal: And I don't doubt you for a second, sir, I take you at your word. I truly do. But but it does seem to me —

Mnuchin: Do you want me to tell everybody exactly all our negotiations also. Should I kind of like disclose that?

Ryssdal: It's your forum, go ahead sir. The crowd's with you on that one.

Mnuchin: We are trying to create a fair deal. That's our objective.

Ryssdal: What does that look like for the Trump administration, a fair deal?

Mnuchin: Again I want to be careful and not broadcasting —

Ryssdal: Oh, come on, that's a basic question.

Mnuchin: Bear with me. No. What I'm going to say we're in the midst of multiround negotiations. What I would say is the end result will be more balanced trade, OK, with Mexico on the deficit and more protection around intellectual property and other things. But again, it's a very, it's a very complicated agreement. And again, it's an old agreement. So why wouldn't anybody want to on behalf of the American workers renegotiate the agreement?

Ryssdal: I don't think people are opposed to renegotiating, sir, it's the idea of possibly pulling out with no notice.

Mnuchin: OK, well, actually how do you renegotiate an agreement if the other party thinks if you don't like what they're going to do you're just going to stick as usual, why would anybody negotiate? Oh, we're we're going to negotiate, but if we don't like what you say we'll just keep it as is. So, you know, even UCLA can't teach people how to do that.

Ryssdal: One of the selling points of the tax law that you and the president and the Congress passed was that we need to change our tax law to make America competitive in a global economy.

Mnuchin: Correct.

Ryssdal: And so you cut corporate tax rate —

Mnuchin: Wait a second, the people who are hissing. You don't want us to be competitive? I'm just trying to understand this.

Ryssdal: So the question is, what else does it take to make America competitive other than a tax law? Because it seems to me that was the thing that Republicans in Congress and the White House were selling. So what else is there? Because we have a president and an administration that is at some points eager in being involved in the global economy. And some points it seems not so eager.

Mnuchin: How can you say that? Why do you say we're not eager?

Ryssdal: Because the president has pulled this out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. You talked about withdrawing from NAFTA. So the question is, no. I mean, take the question at its face. If you are a trade minister in Brussels for some European Union country, and you see the president of the United States saying I'm going to terminate or negotiations are going fine, what are they supposed to think?

Mnuchin: So again, let me be clear, our No. 1 priority is the U.S. economy and American workers and American companies. What is good for the United States, given the size of the U.S. economy, is good for the rest of the world. So when I speak to my European counterparts, they want us to succeed. They want the U.S. economy to succeed. The more the U.S. economy succeeds, the more it grows, the more that we can spend money and buy other things.

Ryssdal: Do they not say to you in ministerial set asides, "Steven, what?"

Mnuchin: No, they've ever said that.

Ryssdal: Fair enough.

Mnuchin: Actually, what they all were saying is "Now we've got to cut our tax rate. Boy, you guys did a great job."

Ryssdal: Well it was interesting the other day. Malcolm Turnbull [the Australian prime minister] said, "I'm in on this trickle down thing."

Mnuchin: He is. By the way, we don't refer to this as trickle down, just to be clear.

Ryssdal: Just because you don't call it something, sir, doesn't mean that's not what it is. One more set of questions.

Mnuchin: They like that. You got a lot of applause on that.

Ryssdal: You get your applause, I get my applause.

Mnuchin: The good news is, what I've figured out is if are clapping, they're not hissing, or at least you can't hear the that.

Ryssdal: Exactly. So I just want to touch briefly on regulations, banking regulations, and then we'll get to some Q and As from the audience. One of the one of the things the president has said and his advisers have said is, "Listen, we need to fix regulation in this country, financial regulation, the Dodd-Frank financial reform wants to strictly to loosen it up a little bit. Brian Moynihan the CEO of BofA said the other day,"Dodd-Frank's fine. What are we doing?"

Mnuchin: You know why? Because the top eight banks control all the assets in the United States and they don't want anybody else to compete. So what we're trying to do, and by the way, there is bipartisan support for this, and I think this legislation will be passed in the next three months to modify Dodd-Frank so that commercial banks, regional banks, community banks can succeed. Our objective is we don't want just eight large banks in the United States. So the modifications on Dodd-Frank are all designed to help community banks and regional banks.

Ryssdal: Even though community banks are making record profits this past year.

Mnuchin: Again, that's because the economy is doing better. But yes. Do you want them all to be gobbled up by Brian Moynihan? No. We want to make sure that we have a healthy broad-based banking system.