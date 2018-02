Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/26/economy/us-and-chinese-trade-officials-get-ready-meet-week-look-trump-administration-s/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump Administration is trying to figure out how to act on a campaign promise to make trade with China more fair. One thing the administration is considering is imposing tariffs or quotas on imports of steel and aluminum. The justification? National security. Here's a look at the theory behind that connection, and the administration's options.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.